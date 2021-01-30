Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.89. Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,833,918 shares changing hands.

DML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. Insiders sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991 in the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

