Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,900,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Denny’s by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

