Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dero has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $127,186.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.66 or 0.04025266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.01210662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00528988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00409507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00252502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00022334 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,339,769 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

