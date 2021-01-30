Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

