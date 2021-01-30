Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.92 ($8.14).

LHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €10.65 ($12.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.88. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.47 ($18.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.