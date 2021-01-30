DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0415

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $162,847.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

