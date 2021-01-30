DEX Price Hits $0.0393 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $223,424.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.