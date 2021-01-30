dForce USDx Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,331.00 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002950 BTC on exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $4,331.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,351.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.98 or 0.01199331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00524669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008617 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002270 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

