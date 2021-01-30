DIA (DIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.24 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DIA has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00005395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.