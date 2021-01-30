DIA Market Capitalization Achieves $53.34 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One DIA token can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005549 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $53.34 million and approximately $32.99 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,135.10 or 0.91569557 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.