Diamond Reaches 1-Day Volume of $985.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $985.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001079 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072490 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,567,586 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

