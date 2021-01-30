Diamond Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $743.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001070 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00090038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,567,736 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

