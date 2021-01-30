DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

DKS stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

