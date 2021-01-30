Digital Gold Price Tops $58.19 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $58.19 or 0.00169425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $787,308.81 and approximately $740,028.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.