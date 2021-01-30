Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $253,956.04 and approximately $726.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 67.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00407676 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

