DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $13.33 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $586,755.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00307163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.10 or 0.01595934 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 158% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.