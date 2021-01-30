Digitalcoin Market Cap Reaches $101,300.10 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $101,300.10 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,309.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.30 or 0.04020111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00389029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.54 or 0.01202384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00519940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00245398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,904,368 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

