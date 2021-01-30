DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 165.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 165.3% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $226,136.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00406383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,027,222,085 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,242,930 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

