DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DGTW remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 104,873,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,445,523. DigitalTown has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About DigitalTown
