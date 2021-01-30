DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGTW remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 104,873,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,445,523. DigitalTown has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

