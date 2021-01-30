Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

