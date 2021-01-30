Digix Gold Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,851.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $48.35 or 0.00141260 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $88,851.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.