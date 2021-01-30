Dimecoin (DIME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017452 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001296 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022330 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

