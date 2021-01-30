Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $68.76 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.