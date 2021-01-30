Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.50

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and traded as high as $31.24. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 692,455 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.