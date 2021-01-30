Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 7.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 11,141,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,173. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.