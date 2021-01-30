Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.15. Approximately 197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 20.00% of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.