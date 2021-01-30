Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 20.00% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

