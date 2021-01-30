Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Shares Down 1.7%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $59.32. Approximately 7,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion High Growth ETF stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion High Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

