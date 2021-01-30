Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

DFS stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,034. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

