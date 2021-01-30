Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.46. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 403,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -442.33%.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

