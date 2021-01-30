Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Trading Down 1.6%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 16,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43.

About Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

