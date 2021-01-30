DMarket Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $2.52 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

