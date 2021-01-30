DMM: Governance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $14.83 million and $2.19 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,654,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,314,779 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

