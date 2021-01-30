DNotes Market Cap Achieves $5,610.01 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $5,610.01 and approximately $37,715.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.