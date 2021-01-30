Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $3.98. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,255,416 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

