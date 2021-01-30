Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

