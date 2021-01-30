Dollars 1-Day Volume Hits $4,163.00 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Dollars token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dollars has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dollars has a market cap of $3.20 million and $4,163.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00129861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00259751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064002 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,581.37 or 0.91315032 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 4,966,199 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.