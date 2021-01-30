Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of DPZ opened at $370.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

