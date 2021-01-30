Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

