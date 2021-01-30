Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.54. Donegal Group shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1,028 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

