DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $434,897.67 and approximately $17,076.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00385225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

