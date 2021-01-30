Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 2,692 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

