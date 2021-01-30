Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 783 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded down $20.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $691.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $728.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.24.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.