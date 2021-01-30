Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 869 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in DaVita were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 915,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,094. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

