Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 186,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

