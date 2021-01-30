Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.51 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.84. 5,747,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

