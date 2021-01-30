Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Trex comprises about 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.05% of Trex worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 15.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 920,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

