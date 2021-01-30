Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $41.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $793.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,990,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

