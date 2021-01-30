Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 347,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,346. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

