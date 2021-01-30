DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 353,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,659. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.